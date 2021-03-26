Skiing The Youth World Championship medals rohmunnut super promise Ståhlberg Alexander, 18, is coming rushing in adult championships: “I’ve done lots of work, so it’s great that it also shows”

Alexander Ståhlberg, 18, rises towards the top of Finnish men’s skiing.

Ristijärvi

At three delighted Finns with their youth World Cup medal in February Alexander Ståhlberg is also coming to a rumble in general series competitions.

On Friday, 18-year-old Ståhlberg skied for the tenth time in the men’s traditional skiing 15 kilometers in Rukkijärvi’s Saukkovaara.

“The weather was very heavy and slow. It was hard to find a grip that is good for both hard and soft, ”Ståhlberg said.

Tenth place is Ståhlberg’s best achievement in the overall series of the Finnish Championships. A year ago, Vöyri was 22nd in the same distance and skiing race.

“It’s a big improvement. I’ve done lots of work, so it’s great that it can also be seen, and the investment will improve. “

Ståhlbergin the race did not go smoothly as he crashed in the first bend of the first lap and said he had skied a little too hard since then.

“I was a little too stressed,” he added.

In Norrva, a young man representing the Ski Team got to measure his level on the Finnish Championship tracks Iivo Niskaseen, to whom Saukkovaara’s trails and landscapes have been familiar for years.

“I think Iivo is the best in the world on a perch, and today was his main trip. It’s great to be able to ski with him in this race. ”

Ståhlberg was finally almost two and a half minutes away from Niskane.

Alexander Ståhlberg, who won three youth World Championship medals in February, skied the best ranking of his career in the overall series at the Finnish Championships on Friday.­

Lag will shrink by all means in the coming years, and the super promise of Finnish skiing has already left its mark on the Olympic champion and world champion.

“Strandvallin ‘Matun’ [Matiaksen] I have heard something through. I haven’t seen him when he hasn’t really skied in adult races, but he’s certainly a potential top friend, ”Niskanen said.

Niskanen reminded that the development curve of young skiers goes up and down at the age of 20–23. From her own youth, Niskanen remembers especially well the scalp she took when she was 17 years old.

“I won that year winning the world championship [Andrus] Veerpalun at the spring race in Lapland. ”

Spring winter The Finnish Championships are not only an interesting level gauge for young skiing promises, but also a race in the middle of the student credits.

Ståhlberg started his own writing contract in his native language, and a geography exam is ahead next week. Vilma Ryytty and Niilo Moilanen in turn, will finalize their own studios this spring.

“Tight wrinkling after being allowed to read and work out at the same time, but now there’s a high school in the package,” Ryytty, who wrote mother tongue and psychology this spring, said.

Like Ståhlberg and Ryyty, Moilanen, who won the World Championship gold sprint in Vuokatti under the age of 20, can hold two student tests.

“There are still chemistry writings on Wednesday. Then it’s nice to go relax towards spring, ”he said.

Alexander Ståhlberg is well on his way to the top of domestic skiing. On Friday, Ståhlberg climbed to the top of Saukkovaara on the track of the Ristijärvi Finnish Championships, which was partly built on a ski slope.­

Gone, 19, skied on Friday in the overall series of by far the best competition of his career. Saukkovaara was 11th in the youth World Championship sprint.

“This is an important metric, and development has come even on standard trips. Now, for the first time, I succeeded in the general series standard trip race, so there has been development in standard trips as well, ”Ryytty rejoiced.

“I’ve never been in the top 30 before.”

Moilanen, 19, finished 47th on Friday. In his world of thought, general series competitions are gaining more weight all the time.

“These can be used to measure where the level should be raised a little quietly in a couple of years, to be able to move to good places in the general series.”

Moilasen the contract at Ristijärvi ends on Saturday’s post. Ryytty will ski 30 kilometers on Sunday, and Ståhlberg will contract both the post and the 50-kilometer race.

“It’s a brutal journey. I like that it’s not that easy, but should always be in red, ”said Ståhlberg, a skier in the first fifties of his career.

“Target is not the placement, but in the fact that when I come to the finish, I have a feeling I have skied hard.”

Ryytty, on the other hand, says he is aiming for a ranking in the top ten on Sunday.

“Let’s go get a good race. I have never skied on such a long distance in my free time. ”

Iivo Niskanen postponed the 15-kilometer traditional skiing champion to Finland with a tie and without holding creams.­

Warm weather and skiing on the ski slope

1 Women’s ten won Krista Pärmäkoski was allowed to ski on his strengths on gently sloping and flat sections of the track. He slammed to victory just over 20 seconds apart Johanna Matintalo. Anne Kyllönen left for almost a minute.

2 Iivo Niskanen pushed the men’s 15-kilometer championship with a tie without holding creams. Ristomatti Hakola left 35 seconds and Perttu Hyvärinen just over 50 seconds. “I thought I could give it a try, and challenge myself that way. There have been no pocket races, and now there was no Diagonal zone, which usually restricts. Of course, that ski slope was quite a steep climb, ”Niskanen said.

3 Warm weather and sunshine caused the tracks to water down and made the race track tougher. The importance of drinking was also emphasized. “It was familiar – this had already been learned a month back,” Pärmäkoski said, referring to the Oberstdorf World Championships in Skiing.

4 The Tour de Ski culminates in the climb of Alpe Cermis, and the last ascent of the track was taken to the ski slope in Ristijärvi as well. “It’s tough when you get into that steep. It’s a pretty hard piece of work when you start coming from there, ”Pärmäkoski analyzes.

5 In Saukkovaara, exactly 5,242 meters of loops were toured, so the actual length of the women’s competition was 10 kilometers and 484 meters. The men skied 15 kilometers and 726 meters.