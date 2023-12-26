Skiing | The Tour de Ski of Sweden's star skiers is at stake

Ebba Andersson and Calle Halfvarsson will decide in the next few days whether to see them on the ski tour starting on Saturday.

Corona torments the Swedish national skiing team, they reported Expressen and Aftonbladet.

At least four Swedish skiers have fallen ill with the virus just before the Tour de Ski, which starts at the turn of the year. Among the sick is one of the top performers in the World Cup Ebba Andersson, whose participation in the tour is now at stake. His father Per-Ola Andersson told Viaplay about it.

“We plan to participate in the Tour de Skille, but we'll see. We're going one day at a time,” Swedish newspapers say Per-Ola Andersson said in an interview with Viaplay.

According to the father, Ebba Andersson's corona symptoms are mild. However, the preparation for the Tour was left unfinished, because Andersson was unable to train at the camp organized in Lavaze, Italy due to illness.

Also Calle Halfvarsson is currently suffering from corona. He told Expressen that he had to miss the training camp in Italy due to illness.

“I'm getting better and I'm thinking about going to the Tour or not,” Halfvarsson wrote to Expressen.

He said he would decide on the matter in the next few days.

Swedish the skiing association has informed by Moa Lundgren and by Oskar Svensson skipping the Tour. Both have taken a positive corona test. Instead of them, they are skiing in the colors of Sweden Emil Danielsson and Lisa Ingesson.

The Tour de Ski starts on Saturday, December 30 with sprints in Toblach, Italy.