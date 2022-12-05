Skiing | The Swedish star who won in Ruka has a coronavirus infection – will not compete in Beitostölen

Ebba Andersson was already at the competition venue in Norway before she was isolated from the rest of the team due to corona infection.

Cross-country skiing the Swedish skier who opened the World Cup strongly Ebba Andersson has given a positive coronavirus sample, and he will not be seen at the next weekend’s cup matches in Beitostölen, Norway. Andersson was already on the spot in Beitostölen, but he has been isolated from the rest of the team and the journey home is ahead. According to the national team’s press release, the symptoms are mild.

“It’s really sad, of course, and a bit special when you’re on the podium [viikonloppuna Lillehammerissa] suddenly to a positive test result and a trip home. It didn’t go exactly as I planned, but now let’s improve and then come back again when I feel ready,” Andersson stated.

National team doctor by Rickard Noberius according to the rest of the team has avoided infection at least for now.

Andersson opened his cup season by winning the 10 km race in Ruka and in the 20 km pursuit race he was second. From Lillehammer, fourth place from the ten and third place from the 20 kilometer joint start was hot. Andersson is fourth in the overall World Cup points.