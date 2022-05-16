Skiing The Swedish sprint star will leave the national team and will not say when to return to the competitions

Linn Svahn, who has had a shoulder surgery, is focusing on recovery in her home region.

Skiing sprint star City Svahn is preparing for the start of the season voluntarily outside the Swedish national team.

Svahn, who skied nine World Cup victories in the winter of 2019–20, will recover from two shoulder cuts, but will still be determined to plan for the World Cup next winter.

“My decision is based on my desire to work more closely with my backing forces in my home region,” Svahn explained in a statement.

“I have my own program to optimize healing, development, and motivation for the championship goals ahead.”

In his best season, Svahn was superior in World Cup sprints until the fall of the Ulricehamn World Cup.

After that, the World Championships in Oberstdorf and the rest of the season went poorly. He finished 11th in the World Championship sprint.

Preparations for the Beijing Winter Winter were also ruined when the severity of a shoulder injury was not immediately understood. Eventually, the shoulder was repaired in surgery first in September and again in December.

National team head coach Anders Byström would have liked to have Svahn in the Swedish coaching team, which will be announced on Tuesday.

“A sad decision in the sense that Linn with its essence refreshes the atmosphere both on and off the track. We will miss him on the national team, ”comments Byström on Svahn’s decision.

“However, we are confident in Linn’s judgment and will be waiting for him back on the national team when the time is right. I look forward to seeing him on the starting line for next season’s main event at the Planica World Championships in February 2023. ”

Svahn, 22, has not said when he plans to return to the races.