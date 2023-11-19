Skiing | The Swedish skiing star lost his nerve: “What the hell!”

Frida Karlsson was narrowly second in Jällivaara, and the race left room for a lot of competition.

in Sweden the World Cup general practice was skied in Jällivaara over the weekend, and the women’s 10 km freestyle race was not completed without a post-workout.

He took the win Moa Ilar before one of the brightest stars on earth Frida Karlsson. The difference between the women was only 3.6 seconds, which could have gone the other way.

After all, Karlsson messed up Josehanna Lundgren Wikström ski uphill at 6.9 kilometers.

“What the hell!” Karlsson exclaimed Aftonbladet along as he overtook his fellow competitor.

Lundgren Wikström regretted the situation after the race.

“I apologize for my existence,” he said.

“He got mad at me. I didn’t know he was approaching from behind me. I don’t have eyes in the back of my neck. It was unfortunate that I was in his way.”

According to Lundgren Wikström, Karlsson did not announce his approach by shouting, for example.

“I didn’t know he was approaching so I hope it wasn’t my fault.”

Karlsson’s the worst emotional upheaval had subsided by the time of the interview, although the victory may have gone sideways due to the oral incident.

“I have to apologize, ugly words can come out of the mouth in the middle of a fight,” commented Karlsson.

He said he yelled at Lundgren Wikström to get out of the way, but also said there wasn’t much room uphill.

The knowledge that Lundgren Wikström regretted his existence prompted another apology from Karlsson.

“I apologize for getting hot.”