Skiing | The Swedish skiing star burst into tears – the Finnish skier ran to comfort her

The winner of the Ruka World Cup is already four minutes behind the leader of the Tour de Ski.

Rukan with the winner of the World Cup 20 km race, Sweden With Moa Ilar has not gone well at the Tour de Ski. He has fallen short of the leader in the overall race About Jessie Diggins already exactly four minutes and the ranking is 23rd.

“It was not a fun day. Skiing 22 kilometers is tough when your body feels like crap,” Ilar stated For Expressen.

On Monday, Ilar burst into tears at the finish line.

“A Finnish woman came to me and said: 'Don't cry. This is just skiing.' And it's true. I need to pull myself together.”

However, Ilar could not say how he would get skiing going again. When asked by Expressen if he was considering stopping the Tour de Ski, the answer was succinct.

“Yes.”

Ilar however, has not yet decided on the matter.

“You shouldn't make decisions immediately after a bad race.”

Ilar's teammate Frida Karlsson is sure that Ilar will not interrupt.

“He doesn't interrupt. He never gives up.”