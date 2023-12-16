Skiing | The Swedish skiers criticized the behavior of the Norwegian public – a rude reaction from the Norwegian men

The Swedes said that the Norwegian crowd booed them.

Several the Swedish skiers have regretted the behavior of the Norwegian public at the Skiing World Cup in Trondheim, says a Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang on their website.

The Swedes say that they were booed during the presentations of Friday's sprint and when they got to the podium and that there was not enough understanding of the public's behavior.

“It's disrespectful. We are here because we like skiing and not because of booing others. If you're not going to cheer, you should stay quiet”, who finished second in the women's sprint Linn Svahn said to VG.

The third of the race Emma Ribom was on the same lines.

“The attitude of the Norwegian viewers is boring. They should be encouraged, they should be liked, but no one should be booed”, Ribom expressed his criticism.

Remember the Swedes Maja Dahlqvist found the behavior unsportsmanlike and Frida Karlsson dismissed the behavior as childish.

Norwegian the men's skiers did not side with the neighboring country's skiers, but supported the home crowd.

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo suspected that the Swedes have misunderstood something.

“They should wash their ears. It's not always easy to understand what the people of Trondheim say,” Klæbo announced.

Harald Østberg Amundsen looked for a point of comparison from the football side and stated that booing is commonplace there.

“I was booed in Sweden and it gave me more motivation,” Amundsen said.

In Trondheim, the World Cup will be held in 2025. This weekend's competitions are also World Cup preliminaries. Combined competitions will be skied on the upcoming World Cup tracks on Saturday.