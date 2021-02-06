Skiing The Swedes celebrate, Verneri Suhonen skied tenth: “Maybe the best ski day of my life”

Jasmi Joensuu sidelined Falun in tenth place in the Ulricehamn sprint.

Two a young Finnish skier skied to the best places of his career in the cross-country skiing world cup when Jasmi Joensuu and Verneri Suhonen reached tenth in the Ulricehamn sprint in Sweden.

Prior to the Ulricehamn race, Suhonen’s career best ranking in the World Cup was the 16th freestyle sprint from Davos, Switzerland on December 14, 2019.

“Maybe the best skiing day of my life,” Suhonen commented in Yle’s TV interview.

Joensuu ignored Ulricehamn’s sprint ranking a week ago, as he was also tenth in Falun.

However, in the free skiing mode, the final places on Saturday were not realism for the Finns, as Joensuu, 24, and Suhonen, 23, were fifth in the semifinals.

Saturday was a Swedish holiday, as in the women’s sprint the Swedes took a double victory and took the men’s final Oskar Svensson.

In the women, the blue-yellows declared, although they won four World Cup sprints this season City Svahn crashed in the semi-finals. He was number one in the first personal victory of his skiing cup career House Dahlqvist before Johanna Hagström.

“It feels really good,” Dahlqvist said in an interview with the International Ski Federation FIS, “when it is less than three weeks before the Oberstdorf World Championship sprint.

In Germany, the world sprint championship is solved by traditional skiing.

Svahn thought he was skiing in cramped batch skiing to stations where he crashed. He only blamed himself.

“It’s really annoying. Sprint is often cramped, so it was completely unnecessary to drift into a situation where problems can arise, ”Svahn said according to the news agency TT.

For Svensson, the sprint win was second this season, as he was also the best in the Val di Fiemme in early January in the Tour de Skin sprint.

Second, skied Russia Gleb Retivih and third, the season’s previous free-ski sprints dominated by Italy Federico Pellegrino.

In Finnish the sprint looked handsome especially after the men’s time trial as four skiers advanced to the wilderness stage and one of them Joni Mäki from the number one place in the time trial. However, the hill race day ended in disappointment as he was eliminated right in the first stage.

The skiing in Joensuu and Suhonen was Plussa, and he also got a milestone in his career Anni Alakoski, who scored his World Cup for the first time in 30th place.

In addition to Suhonen, Mäki (13th) skied for the Finnish men, Lauri Vuorinen (18: s) and Juuso Haarala (27: s).

On Sunday, Ulricehamn hosts cross-country free pairs.