Skiing | The Swede and 11 others were pardoned – should have been kicked out of the Tour de Ski

Perttu Hyvärinen's wild speed should have meant the elimination of 12 skiers from the Tour, but the jury decided otherwise.

Swedish skier Emil Danielsson and 11 other men are allowed to continue in the Tour de Ski, even though according to the rules their race should have ended with a crushing defeat in Sunday's race Perttu Hyvärinen.

Hyvärinen had a sensational blow and won the 10 km (p) race on Sunday by an overwhelming margin of 16.2 seconds over Norway to Erik Valnes.

Hyvärinen's ferocious pace meant that, for example, Sweden's Danielsson's gap to the top stretched to no less than 3.40. Danielsson finished 82nd in the race.

According to the rules, the time cannot be more than 15 percent slower than the winner, but this was the case for Danielsson and 11 other skiers. They should have been kicked out of the tour, but the jury spared the men.

Competition Manager of the International Ski Federation FIS Michal Lamplot justified the decision For Expressen.

“We decided not to follow the rule today. We have lost some skiers even before the start of the Tour and during a few races. That's why we wanted to give the skiers here a chance to compete,” commented Lamplot.

Among other things Iivo Niskanen and Norway Johannes Høsflot Klæbo missed the Tour due to health problems.

More thinning can happen on Monday as well, when the men ski a 20 kilometer (v) pursuit race.

“It's a tough day ahead. If they (slow skiers) are tipped, their race ends,” Lamplot said.