Saturday, December 17, 2022
Skiing | The sprint in Davos showed the absurdity of the skiing World Cup points calculation – points for everyone

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 17, 2022
in World Europe
The World Cup rules were changed for this season so that the top 50 get World Cup points. 39 skiers participated in the women’s sprint in Davos.

I ski a stark example of the World Cup’s new scoring system was given on Saturday in Davos, Switzerland, when 39 skiers appeared in the women’s sprint qualifying.

It means that every skier who arrived at the starting line and crossed the finish line gets World Cup points. They will be distributed to the best 50 this year.

Previously, the best 30 got into the World Cup points.

On Saturday, Iran, among others, got points Samaneh Beyrami Baher31, and North Macedonia Ana Cvetanovska22, who qualified for the last two places and lost to Switzerland For Nadine Fähndrich 1.5 kilometers in almost a minute.

In order to reach the heat stage, i.e. the top 30, the two should have skied more than 40 seconds faster.

