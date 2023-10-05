Skiing | The skiing king of the World Cup wonders about superstar Klæbo’s claims

Klæbo has said that many Norwegian skiers have been treated badly.

Norwegian a skiing superstar Johannes Høsflot Klæbon the comments have aroused wonder.

Klæbo left the national team in the spring and has prepared for the season in his own conditions.

“I have many friends in the national team who, in my opinion, have been treated badly in this process. I keep in close contact with them, even if I’m no longer part of the national team,” Klæbo commented in April.

It is this comment that has caused the most confusion, says the Norwegian public radio company NRK.

“I have to say, that part surprises me”, Simen Hegstad Krüger states to NRK.

“I can’t name anyone who was treated badly. I have always been treated well. There are a lot of good people in the ski association. There are challenges from time to time, and things could have been done differently. The management has to make tough decisions regarding, for example, withdrawals from the games and athlete selections.”

Simen Hegstad Krüger, 30, won three golds at the World Championships in Planica this year. The 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics brought home two golds and one silver.