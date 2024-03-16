Skiing | The Ski Federation made a loss of almost 1.3 million euros – a harsh price for the Helsinki gig

The Ski Association announced its deficit result on Saturday evening.

Ski Association made a loss of almost 1.3 million euros in its previous accounting period. The association announced the matter on Saturday evening at 20:00.

According to the association, the reasons for the deficit result are the monetization of media revenues, the change in the financial year and the increase in the general price level.

“As a result of the change in the accounting period and the inclusion of media revenues in the accounting, the result of the Ski Association for 2022-2023 is 1.28 million euros in deficit,” says the association.

In March of last year, the federal council of the Ski Federation decided to extend the Fiscal Year of the Ski Federation by five months, in accordance with the board's proposal.

The fiscal year began on June 1, 2022 and did not end until October 31, 2023. As a result, expenses were entered into the fiscal year as normal, but media revenues were not.

“This results in a big loss”, the president of the Ski Association Markku Haapasalmi says in the announcement.

The ski association the result would have been severely depressed even in a normal accounting period.

“If the fiscal year had ended on May 31, 2023, as in previous years, the result of the fiscal year would have been around EUR 719,000 in deficit,” says Haapasalmi.

The Helsinki Ski Weeks organized at the Olympic Stadium caused a loss of more than 600,000 euros for the association's marketing company Nordic Ski Finland oy.

Nordic Ski Finland's result for the fiscal year remained a deficit of EUR 632,000. Helsinki Ski Weeks was organized at the Olympic Stadium in 2022 and 2023.

Executive Director of the Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen says that the union's income has not grown in the same proportion as its costs.

“We have reacted to this and built an adaptation program for both Hiihtoliito and Nordic Ski Finland,” says Hämäläinen.

Ski Association also reported on Saturday about the new media contract signed with Infront Sports AG for the years 2026–2031.

The agreement secures the visibility of the World Cups of the Nordic skiing sports organized in Finland and the Finnish Cup of skiing on free channels.

“The agreement is also financially very significant and creates a strong basis for our operations in the longer term,” says Hämäläinen.