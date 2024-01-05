Skiing | The ski center closed its doors due to the frost in Vihti

Vihti Ski Center has been somewhat quiet after the break due to severe frosts.

Vihti Ski Center is closed on Friday due to severe frost and preparation for the Epiphany weekend.

CEO of the ski resort Sami Uotila says that the center has been quiet after the rush hour on break days. The number of customers has partly been reduced by the bitter cold, the bite of which is increased by the strong wind blowing on the slopes.

“The number of customers decreases whenever it starts to be this busy,” he says.

When the ski center is closed on Friday, it offers the opportunity to do the usual maintenance work before the Epiphany weekend. That's what Uotila is looking forward to.

“We keep the center closed from time to time anyway, so that we can renovate places,” says Uotila.