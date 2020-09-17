Skiing The Ski Association is proposing to the International Federation of Sports to postpone the entry into force of the fluoride ban for at least a year

Finland The Ski Association intends to propose to the International Ski Federation FIS that it postpone the entry into force of the fluoride cream ban for at least a year.

Executive Director of the Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen confirmed the matter to HS on Thursday.

The FIS closed in November last year prohibit fluoride ski creams in all its competitions and in all its species from the beginning of the 2020-2021 competition period.

Decision was based on a ban by the EU Chemicals Authority on the manufacture and placing on the market of certain fluorine compounds from July 2020. This is due to their potential adverse health and environmental effects.

The decision of the FIS immediately aroused a lot of confusion and criticism. The biggest challenge was to enforce the ban. How are competitions controlled to ensure that someone continues to use fluoride creams and thus commits fraud?

Last week, the FIS said that the development of a device for monitoring the fluoride content of skis was so pending that its presentation in Germany had to be canceled.

In ski creams fluorinated compounds have been used for more than 30 years. During this time, it is known that only one cross-country medal has been achieved with skis lubricated with a fluoride-free cream.

The superiority of fluoride creams over non-fluorinated creams is particularly pronounced in wet conditions, as their ability to repel moisture and dirt is superior.

Prohibition of fluoride entry into force is still uncertain. A test session of the measuring device is scheduled for October.

“The situation is almost unsustainable. Uncertainty is high. The national team is ready, whatever the decision. However, I am concerned about how this is going to affect the whole ski area. Quite a few suffer from this, ”says the maintenance manager of the Finnish national team Martin Norrgård.