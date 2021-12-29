Skiing The sister celebrated the success of the second in the Tour de Ski: soon behind the door was the Oslo police

Mathilde Myhrvold skied a strong sprint at the opening of the Tour de Skin.

Tuesday The Tour de Ski, which began in Lenderheide, Switzerland, caused a police mission all the way to Oslo, Norway. The reason was Jessica Digginsin in the position of the second in the sprint race Mathilde Myhrvoldin celebration of success.

Oslo police said they received a notification on their Twitter account on Wednesday that a woman had been shouted at the apartment. When the patrol got to the scene, the reason turned out to be that the family member had skied on the podium on the Tour de Sk.

Myhrvold’s sister Ida Myhrvold tells NRK what happened.

“They knocked on the door and there were several cops with shields and some gun-like ones. It was scary, but it ended in humor, ”Myhrvold said.

For Mathilde Myhrvold, 23, the race was the best of her career so far. In Dresden, under Christmas, he was already in the final, but still in sixth place. Lenderheide became a button success.

Ida Myhrvold admitted to NRK that the level of noise rose during the race.

“I am proud of. Needless to say, the police have been at the door. This is a big day for Mathilde and the rest of us. ”

Mathilde Myhrvold also commented on the police visit to NRK.

“I knew he was eager, but that’s bad. I didn’t know that. ”