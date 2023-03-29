Skiing | The shocking decision of the IOC surprised the Ski Federation: “We didn’t expect anything like that”

Despite the International Olympic Committee’s decision, many sports federations intend to stick to their line that they do not want to restore the competition rights of Russians and Belarusians.

International The board of the Olympic Committee (IOC) ended up recommending on Tuesday evening that Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to return to international competitions, but without nationality badges.

The recommendation did not come as a surprise. Chairman of the IOC Thomas Bach had been advocating for it for months.

Despite the decision, many sports federations intend to stick to their line that they do not want to restore the competition rights of Russians and Belarusians.

For example, the International Association of Athletics Federations (WA) decided last week that athletes from Russia and Belarus cannot participate in the Olympic qualifiers and thus the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Finnish Skiing Federation also sticks to its position that the athletes of those countries have no business in the Games. However, it is only a matter of the national sports association’s point of view.

“The board of the ski association and Fis have had the position that when the war [Ukrainassa] continues, we are against the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The position has not changed. We didn’t expect such a decision from the IOC, even though the forecast signs were like that”, executive director of the Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen says.

According to him, the International Ski Federation (FIS) will have to deal with the matter again because of the IOC.

This season, Russian and Belarusian athletes have not competed either in FIS or International Biathlon Union (IBU) competitions.

From the point of view of Fis and Ibu, the decision in itself is not urgent, because the international competition season has practically ended.

Helsingin Sanomat could not reach the Finnish member of Fis Martti Uusitaloa to comment on the matter.

Finland CEO of the Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto says that the examples of the big sports federations have power.

He also sees good in the IOC’s decision, as it will probably exclude several athletes from competitions.

An athlete may not support war or make statements supporting it. The athlete must not have ties to the military, as many Russian athletes may have.

Among Russian skiers, for example, the Olympic relay champion Veronika Stepanova has strongly defended the Russian president Vladimir Putin. Having skied in the same Beijing gold team Julia Stupak Putin, on the other hand, was promoted to army captain in the spring.

Head of the Russian Ski Federation Jelena Välbe denies that Russia invaded Ukraine at all.

“The time is not yet right for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes,” says Susiluoto.

In many summer sports this year there are qualifiers for next year’s Olympic Games, that’s why the IOC’s decision was rushed.

In practice, the international sports federations are responsible for which country’s athletes they allow to participate in the qualifiers and thereby compete for Olympic places.