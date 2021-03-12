Skiing The season of star skier Frida Karlsson, who cried out in pain at the World Championships, is over: “I don’t want to risk anything”

The 21-year-old Swede will not take part in the World Cup closing weekend in Switzerland.

Oberstdorf In the finals of the World Championships in skiing, the injured in the 30 km traditional skiing Frida Karlsson the season is over.

Karlsson, 21, announced Thursday night that he does not plan to take part in the World Cup final event in Engadin, Switzerland this weekend.

“This feels sad, of course, but it is also the safest option,” Karlsson said according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Karlsson skied his third medal at the World Championships for 30 kilometers. He lost to Norway in the final round Heidi Wengille, but rose to be a bronze medalist past his continent Ebba Anderssonin.

Size the trio crashed down about ten miles before the finish. It was only at the finish that it became clear that Karlsson injured his left hand in a crash.

Andersson, who cried out in pain, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The X-rays revealed no fracture in the hand.

“It [käsi] has gotten better all the time during the week, but I need a little more time to be ready to compete. I don’t want to risk anything. ”

Both women and men ski two races in Engadin. Saturday’s program includes 10 and 15 km of traditional cross-country skiing races. On Sunday, 30 and 50 kilometers of cross-country skiing are used.

Frida Karlsson cried out in pain after the World Cup skiing final trip.­

Finland participates to the World Cup closing weekend with eight skiers.

The women’s team includes Johanna Matintalo, Laura Mononen, Vilma Nissinen and Krista Pärmäkoski. Men compete Ristomatti Hakola, Perttu Hyvärinen, Lauri Lepistö and Iivo Niskanen.