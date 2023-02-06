Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing | The Russian media asked Aleksandr Bolšunov about the back door to the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in World Europe
0

The Russian media tried to use the loophole in the rules to get the Russian star on the World Cup track.

At least personal sea rites are not enough to redeem the Russian skier To Aleksandr Bolshunov a one-way ticket to the Planica WC competitions, says the Russian sports website Champions.

The website inquired from the International Skiing Federation, Fis, whether Bolšunov could get to the World Championships track with the help of a personal quota place. Such places have been awarded to the reigning world champions of the skiing disciplines for World Cup competitions.

Bolšunov won the World Championship gold in the combination competition in Oberstdorf two years ago.

Fisi’s answer to the Russian website’s question was unequivocal.

“We evaluate the athletes’ situation, position and Fis points at the end of the season. According to the decision made by the Fis Council in October, Russian and Belarusian athletes are not allowed to participate in competitions under the federation. This decision remains unchanged until further notice. I hope this answered your questions”, wrote Fisi’s reply.

See also  Sanctions HS information: Helsinki's mysterious shipyard in serious difficulties due to sanctions, the company's lease agreement with the city in jeopardy

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from international competition after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Planica The World Cup competitions start on February 22.

#Skiing #Russian #media #asked #Aleksandr #Bolšunov #door #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Milan in confusion. Inter, how many regrets: it was the anti-Naples

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result