The Russian media tried to use the loophole in the rules to get the Russian star on the World Cup track.

At least personal sea rites are not enough to redeem the Russian skier To Aleksandr Bolshunov a one-way ticket to the Planica WC competitions, says the Russian sports website Champions.

The website inquired from the International Skiing Federation, Fis, whether Bolšunov could get to the World Championships track with the help of a personal quota place. Such places have been awarded to the reigning world champions of the skiing disciplines for World Cup competitions.

Bolšunov won the World Championship gold in the combination competition in Oberstdorf two years ago.

Fisi’s answer to the Russian website’s question was unequivocal.

“We evaluate the athletes’ situation, position and Fis points at the end of the season. According to the decision made by the Fis Council in October, Russian and Belarusian athletes are not allowed to participate in competitions under the federation. This decision remains unchanged until further notice. I hope this answered your questions”, wrote Fisi’s reply.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from international competition after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Planica The World Cup competitions start on February 22.