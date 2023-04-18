Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Skiing | The Russian cross-country skier was suspended for a year

April 18, 2023
Skiing | The Russian cross-country skier was suspended for a year

Niloaev has been banned from competition since last September.

Russian The cross-country skier has been ordered by the anti-doping agency Rusada Artyom Nikolaev banned for a year for a doping violation.

Nikolaev’s ban is based on the use or attempted use of prohibited methods or substances, Rusada says in its announcement.

Niloaev has been banned from competition since last September.

Nikolaev31, has not quite reached the top of Russian cross-country skiing, but finished fourth in the 50-kilometer race at the Russian championships a year ago.

He lost to the winner of the race To Aleksandr Bolshunov 36 seconds. Nikolaev has appeared in the World Cup in the 2015–2016 season.

He was at his best 35th in a ten-kilometer race in Falun with traditional skiing. A week later, he was 43rd in the combined race at Salpauselka.

