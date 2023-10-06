Skiing | “The rug will not be pulled from under you” – reassuring information from ST1 for a favorite sport in trouble

The energy company ST1 became a partner of the Ski Association after the Lahti doping scandal. According to the sales and marketing director, financial discipline does not slow down cooperation.

The ski association the economic situation has been the topic of conversation in the autumn, when last season’s heavy losses have gradually cleared up.

The association went through change negotiations, as a result of which the entire staff was laid off, camps were reduced and competitive activities were spared. Savings of 400,000 euros were made with a quick spending spree.

Yle reported in Septemberthat the Ski Association’s loss figures are rising to 600,000–700,000 euros, of which a portion of 200,000 euros was created in one single evening.

The night of catastrophic financial figures was at the beginning of March, when the sprint competition of the Ski Weeks event organized at the Olympic Stadium.

After last winter The commercial manager of the ski association has changed, when Petri Raatikainen fire Jari-Pekka Joupin successor. The position of financial director has also been open.

All right is that the popularity of skiing is solid among the people. In Sponsor Insight’s surveys, skiing is firmly in the top five of Finns’ favorite sports year after year. The economy still sucks.

Director of Research at Sponsor Insight Klaus Virkkunen estimates that the partner side of the Ski Association has been in good shape and contracts have been concluded.

Virkkunen believes that the increase in costs as the reason behind the losses is correct.

“They have a pretty extensive network of partners. For quite a few, the rise in costs has made them angry. The high cost of flying has brought big additional bills,” says Virkkunen.

Of difficulties despite this, at least the main sponsor is not leaving the Ski Association in financial trouble.

The cooperation between the cross-country team and the energy company ST1, which has lasted for more than 20 years, is one of the longest continuous partnerships in Finnish sports.

“ “When it’s difficult, you have to make the right decisions in order to move up.”

Sales and Marketing Director of ST1 Mikko Reinekari reminds that the global economic situation complicates the financial situation of many actors at the moment.

Reinekari says that in difficult times there is even the rustling of the wings of history. In time, ST1 went behind the Ski Association after the Lahti doping scandal, when many other companies went elsewhere. The 20-year journey has included various moments in terms of success.

“Instead of pulling the rug out from under us, we need to strengthen cooperation. In that sense, this is no different from normal corporate or business operations. When it’s difficult, you have to make the right decisions in order to move up,” says Reinekari.

In the role of a partner, Reinekari does not want to guide the Ski Federation on where to start balancing the economy.

According to Reinekar, cooperation has other dimensions than elite sports activities. He brings up, for example, moving the people.

“The tip is one part of what you do, but you can also look at what you do a little more widely. How to ensure the continuity and development of junior work and that society has smart things to do. In that, skiing plays a significant role in Finland, both today and in the future,” Reinekari says.

Executive Director of the Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen believes that skiing is of interest to partners. He commented on the matter when the Ski Federation announced that it had recruited Petri Raatikainen as its new commercial director.

Hämäläinen estimates that the Ski Association will do even better in the partnership market than now, as long as the new commercial manager starts his work.