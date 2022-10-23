Skiing | The question about Putin caused the Swedish skiing director to dodge

The Norwegians demand a tougher line from the International Ski Federation. They consider the chairman’s behavior to be cowardly.

International The Finnish Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Saturday that Russian and Belarusian skiers will not be allowed to participate in international competitions next winter, i.e. the World Cup or the World Championships.

However, the tone of the FIS announcement has angered, especially in Norway, where ski bosses are criticized as spineless.

In its publication, the International Skiing Federation never once mentions the war started by Russia, but the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the games is loosely justified by, for example, “the safety of all participants” and “following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“Cowardly and stupid. Everyone knows that Russians and Belarusians are excluded because of the war in Ukraine. It’s incomprehensible that the FIS can’t say it out loud,” the Norwegian skiing expert Petter Soleng Skinstad said For Nettavisen.

The FIS did not mention the war even in March when announcing the first suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Physi chairman, a Swede Johan Eliaschi was interviewed on Saturday on Swedish television.

After the interview, the chairman received a full board from Norway. Dagbladet supplier Esten O. Sæther wrote that Eliasch cannot be trusted on ethical issues in skiing.

In an interview on Swedish television, Eliasch was asked about his personal attitude To Putinbut the ski boss was not willing to share his view of the Russian ruler or the war of aggression he started.

“As president, I do not interfere in foreign policy issues. I’m just the president of FIS”, he dismissed the questions.

Norwegian journalist Sæther called billionaire Eliasch’s performance cowardly.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from international skiing competitions since the spring winter of 2022.