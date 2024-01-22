Skiing | The popular track from Vantaa to Kerava is unexpectedly closed – the track master is puzzled

The ski route from Vantaa's Hakunila to Keinukalli in Kerava, which has been in use for decades, is out of use for the time being.

Skiers has been waiting for a nasty surprise this winter on the popular section between Vantaa's Hakunila and Keinukallio in Kerava.

For decades, the city of Vantaa has run a track through Sipoonkorvi from Hakunila to the Keiva border towards Keinukallio.

The length of the track is 15 kilometers in one direction, of which the city of Kerava has taken care of its own part and the city of Vantaa the rest. Now, however, the connection is broken, because the approximately three-kilometer section from Viirilä in Vantaa to the Kerava border is not driven.

The reason is that the landowner has closed the route. The section in question runs on the side of Sipoo.

Responsible for Vantaa's ski slopes Juha Savolainen has tried to solve the case. He says that last year compensation was paid to the landowner for using the route in the normal way, and for this year too compensation is being paid.

“A boom and a chain have come to the fore there. We have not been able to drive the track and we have not been able to contact the landowner. We will find out what it is about,” says Savolainen.

from Savoia has tried to reach the landowner himself and he has also asked for help from the city of Sipoo, on which side of the section of the route is located.

According to Savolainen, the city of Vantaa has not received a notification about the change from the landowner.

“Normally, we get a notification if something is wrong.”

The disconnection of the trail connection from Hakunila to Kerava has raised concerns in skiers' Facebook groups, as it is a popular route. The track runs partly in wild landscapes and in a field.

From Hakunila you can still go to Kuusijärvi and go around the so-called Bisajärvi loop, but Kerava is out of the question. In between, there is a connection of about three kilometers running on the Sipoo side from Viirilänsuo to the Keinukallio connecting road.

Savolainen believes that the track will be opened as long as the landowner is reached and the matter is resolved. According to him, it is usually possible to get along well with the use of track soles.

“Sometimes we have had to change the routes a little, but usually things go well. We have always come to an agreement very well.”

Vantaa has one of the most extensive track networks in Finland. In a snowy winter, there may be more than 400 kilometers of slopes according to the city's website.