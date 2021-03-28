Skiing The painful kingship ended with a surprise: “It was a full night 20 kilometers, but I had to come to the finish line”

Eino Vuollet married her girlfriend, who had been plotted with a special permit, after the final trip of the Finnish Ski Championships in Saukkovaara.

Ristijärvi

Posion Pyrinth Eino Vuollet organized a surprise on Sunday after the 50-kilometer Finnish Championships in Saistovaara, Ristijärvi.

Vuollet knelt in the finish area and got the race leader Arto Tolosen his girlfriend who entered the competition with special permission Janiika Ojalaa.

“Janiika was my guardian and she had to take corona tests. It already had to be exciting, and when you can’t come to this finish area, you had to get a special permit from the race director, ”Vuollet said.

“Fortunately, I got him here. I had to cheat a little more that this is possibly my last race and you have to come here. ”

Ojala with the help of Tolonen, wore a yellow staff vest for those working at the event. It paved the way for the finish area, but how was the surprise primed?

“You said you were skiing out of consciousness and you had to come give in to Cok,” Ojala replied, looking at his spouse.

What did you answer about the courtship?

“I was speechless. I just said yes, and I cried about it, ”Ojala replied.

The couple living in Rovaniemi smiled in the finish area competing with the sun shining from the clear sky, but during the race the mood was different.

“This was probably my fourth in my fifties, and the weather made this heavy. It was quite a full night 20 kilometers, but I had to come to the finish line, because things will piss if I can’t get to the finish line. And I wouldn’t have been able to do without this, ”Vuollet said.