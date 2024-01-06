Skiing | The Norwegian sprint star threw salt in the Swedes' wounds

Norway's Kristine Stavås Skistad's comments caused outrage in Sweden.

Swedish and Norway in many sports, there is a fierce competition, where there is no room for neighborliness. The latest example of this was seen in skiing's Tour de Ski this week.

Norwegian Kristine Stavås Skistad took second place in the Davos sprint on Wednesday, but not without a stir. He beat Sweden in the semi-final Emma Ribomia so that this fell and was the last of the semi-final.

According to the Swedish team, Skistad should have been abandoned, but according to the race jury, it was a normal competition situation.

Skistad went home after the race, because there are no more sprint races left on the tour and he had no chance of placing in the money in the overall situation.

However, Skistad couldn't help but poke fun at the Swedish team when he posted a message on Instagram about his trip home.

“Home to practice. In the meantime, the Swedes are messing around in the jury room,” Skistad wrote.

From Swedish skiers no understanding was found for Skistad's spiking.

“I think that is disrespectful. If someone's day is ruined because of an incident, you have to keep respect in your comments,” Linn Svahn stated for Aftonbladet.

Also Frida Karlsson commented on the incident, which he was not very surprised by.

“There's a lot of Kristine in there. He seems to want to be present on social media and wave a little,” commented Karlsson.

Ribom, who got hit by Skistad, doesn't want to spend too much energy focusing on Skistad.

“In a way, I'm not surprised because we've seen this before. I think he knows he's rubbing salt in the wounds, but at the same time, I don't really care. He can post whatever he wants. I probably wouldn't have done that myself,” said Ribom.

The Tour de Ski culminates on Sunday in Italy's Val di Fiemme with the traditional final ascent.