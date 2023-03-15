Skiing | The Norwegian skiing star, who unexpectedly went home from the World Championships, is still silent: “I have no desire to talk about it”

Heidi Weng returned to the race tracks last weekend at Holmenkollen. Weng did not want to comment on why he went home from the World Championships in Planica before even the first start.

Experienced Norwegian skier Heidi Weng unexpectedly traveled home from the WC skis in Planica before any start.

At the time, Weng said the reason for his departure was health problems. His body wasn’t working at its best.

However, Weng did not reveal any more reasons for his trip home.

Weng returned to the race tracks last weekend in the Holmenkollen 50 km race, where he was eleventh.

However, Weng still remains silent about the reasons for suspending the World Cup.

“I have no desire to talk about it,” he commented to the Swedish newspaper For Expressen.

Weng’s preparation for this season was difficult. He suffered a concussion a year ago after falling and hitting his head.

Weng still suffered from the after-effects in the summer and had to miss training for a long time.

Despite the difficulties, Weng has reached the podium twice in the World Cup this season.

“I am extremely proud of the podium positions. They shouldn’t have been possible at all after hard times.”

In January, he was second in the Val di Fiemme ten-kilometer freestyle skiing competition. In December, he also finished second on the same trip in Lillehammer.

Coach in Planica Sjur Ole Svarstad however, said that Weng did not feel he was ready to compete on the World Cup tracks.

That is actually the only thing that is known about Weng’s situation. For example, teammates have not wanted to comment on the matter in any way.

Weng’s own comments were about the unnecessaryness of 50 kilometers in the return race. For him, the Holmenkollen race could be the last of its kind.

Weng is one of the most successful skiers in Norway’s current national team. He has a total of five World Championship gold medals in relays and pair relays, and several medals from individual trips.

Weng has also won the Tour de Ski twice.

