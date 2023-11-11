Skiing | The Norwegian skiing star opened up about his severe disease – he has to be separated from his daughter

Jarl-Magnus Riiber was in a bad spiral of illness. He now has to watch his movements and avoid the goblins.

11.11. 18:10

Norwegian connected star Jarl-Magnus Riiberin the preparation for the World Cup starting at the end of November has not gone optimally.

The 26-year-old Riiber was in a severe cycle of illness, which is the worst possible situation for an endurance athlete. The Norwegian told about his situation for NRK.

“I have never coughed as much as I have in the last eight weeks. I wonder what the hell is going on.”

The world champion was diagnosed with rhinovirus, which is a very common cause of respiratory infections and colds. It often occurs in young children.

In Riiber’s case, the disease was really persistent. The coughing fits kept coming. Riiber even began to fear that his lungs were badly damaged.

“I had never had anything like it. It was a new situation for me. I didn’t recover at all,” he lamented to NRK.

Riiber returned to proper training in mid-October.

In personal however, there are unpleasant times ahead in life.

As the competition season approaches, Riiber has to watch his movement and be careful of getting sick. This means that he has to be away from his three-year-old daughter.

My daughter goes to kindergarten, where bacteria spreads.

To avoid getting sick, Riiber has moved away from his family to his parents’ basement.

“It’s heavy, unfortunately. I’ll see them after the World Cup in Lillehammer.”

The race weekend in Lillehammer ends on Sunday, December 3.