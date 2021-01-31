Skiing The Norwegian skier wanted to make “bolshunovs” for a Swedish star, but restrained his mind: “I just wished him a Merry Christmas”

Emotions went hot in the women’s sprint in Falun.

Norwegian Lotta Udnes Weng admits that he wanted to make “bolshunovs” for the Swedish star skier City of Svahnille In the Falun Sprint Semifinals.

Svahn changed in front of Weng uphill, at which point his pace stopped. Svahn moved on, but Weng didn’t. Svahn finally celebrated the victory of the whole race.

“I am very angry. I don’t understand how anyone can behave around, ”Weng commented To NRK.

Weng admitted that emotions were hot.

“I wanted to make‘ bolshunovs ’and beat him. I now understand why he (Bolshunov) did so, ”Weng said. NRK later removed Weng’s comment.

Weng referred in his comment Joni Mäki and Alexander Bolshunov at the end of the Salpausselä message. Bolshunov got nervous about the Finnish anchor and first hit Mäki with a stick and tackled him in the finish line.

Weng had asked Svahn the reason for the move. This had replied only that he had been ahead.

“I just wished him a Merry Christmas,” Weng said.