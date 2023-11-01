Skiing | The Norwegian Ski Federation in chaos – direct words from Kari-Pekka Kyrö about the state of the sport

Skiing influencer Kari-Pekka Kyrö sees the “bubbling” of skiing in Norway as a good thing for the sport.

“The Stone Age system. My own island in modern professional sports.”

This is how the former head coach of Finnish skiing describes it Kari-Pekka Kyrö The World Cup of the sports under the International Ski Federation Fis and the Biathlon Union Ibu. And dissatisfaction with the stone-age system seems to be growing among athletes.

The latest example of that came on Saturday, when Norway’s alpine skiing star Lucas Braathen announced that he would end his career at only 23 years old.

The reason, he said, was the “extremely disrespectful treatment” of the Norwegian Skiing Association.

The winner of last season’s giant slalom cup has disputed the country’s other alpine skiing peaks and cross-country skiing star Johannes Hösflot Kläbon I am meeting with the skiing association about the rules of the national team’s athlete contract.

Disagreements are mainly related to issues related to the athletes’ own sponsorship and advertising contracts.

The cross-country skiing world cup is a competition organized by the national sports federations, like other FIS sports.

“There are starting to be such big international stars in skiing that they are no longer satisfied with the financial result and what the semi-professional system offers.”

The incomes of top skiers pale in comparison to many other professional athletes. According to Kyrö, no significant change has taken place in decades.

“I think that the athletes’ managers have a pretty good sense of what the athlete’s market value could be if they were to negotiate with an international private team.”

Johannes Hösflot Kläbo in Salpausselä Lahti World Cup in 2018.

The national team the athletes’ contracts specify how the athletes’ own sponsors, for example, are allowed to appear. This, in turn, directly affects the athletes’ income. A practice similar to winter sports is not used in other sports.

Kyrö sees it as a good thing that the buzz has risen specifically in Norway, the land of winter sports. When the athletes of a country that celebrates winter sports from one weekend to the next start to rebel, it can have even bigger effects. Not right away though.

“Money buys boys into the woods. It has been seen that no later than three weeks before Ruka [kauden avauskilpailua] there are names on the paper.”

Kyrö sees that the bubbling of discontent can lead to a new kind of system where the national team is only represented in prestigious competitions.

“How do the new generations think about these things differently? I believe that it is also about a broader change. Yes, the top stars of the winter sports are left wondering how their financial success will not improve.”

According to Kyrö, if athletes were to move from the national federations to the payrolls of international private teams, it could even out the competition.

Currently, Norway has, for example, a clear advantage over others in terms of resources, which helps athletes to succeed.

Competing in a series organized by private teams would also take away glory from the national federations. Of course, the nationality would still be visible, but in racing cycling, for example, the stable is always mentioned.

In the World Cup competitions, it would primarily be athletes and teams, not countries.

“Norway would be a damn big loser. It would no longer sovereignly dominate the Fis World Cups, which would increase the interest of skiing. I don’t think that interest is based on nationality.”

The importance of national sports federations would decrease, but not disappear. National competitions would still be needed. Likewise, junior activities, in the coaching and organization of which your role in the associations would remain.

Also in Finland The bubbling that Kyrö mentioned has happened, but it has not yet boiled over like in Norway.

Iivo Niskanen did not participate in the national team’s training season this year. Also Krista Pärmäkoski has previously been on the sidelines of the national team during the training season.

“There have been absences from the national team, and it’s a serious phenomenon. It’s related to what the association has to offer. If you train on your own in order to show off your own sponsors, it’s a little worrying.”