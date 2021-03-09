Skiing The Norwegian Ski Association ensures: The complaint about the rejection of Klæbo in the 50 km race has been filed “We disagree with the jury’s decision”

Norwegian ski association and head of the cross-country team Espen Bjervig have worked throughout Monday and Tuesday to prepare a petition after a dramatic 50km men’s World Championships.

At the end of the race, Norway was the first to ski to the finish line Johannes Høsflot Klæbo was rejected for blocking. Towards the end, Klæbo made contact with Russia Alexander Bolshunov with passing this, as a result of which Bolshunov’s rod broke.

Also Norwegian Emil Iversen overtook Bolshunov in the situation, came second to the goal and rose to first after Klæbo’s rejection.

Norway is dissatisfied with the decision of the Council of Judges and has lodged an appeal. The complaint had to be ready by Tuesday afternoon at 4.41 pm, and now the complaint has been submitted, the Norwegian Ski Association confirms.

“We think it is right to appeal the rejection because we disagree with the jury’s decision,” Bjervig said. NRKin an interview with.

The Complaints Committee consists of three impartial members, which means that none of the members can be from Russia or Norway.

The decision must be completed within 72 hours of receipt of the appeal, unless the parties have agreed otherwise. If the appeal is not upheld, the Norwegian Ski Association can appeal the case to the FIS court.

It has not yet been decided whether Norway will do so.