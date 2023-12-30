Saturday, December 30, 2023
Skiing | The Norwegian continued skiing with a broken pole – a big disappointment from the Finnish women's sprint day, HS follows

December 30, 2023
In this article, HS follows the heat stage of the Toblach sprint.

Tour de Ski started on Saturday with free sprints in Toblach, Italy.

The qualifiers were skied earlier on Saturday, and only three Finns made it to the next stage: Jasmi Joensuu, Lauri Vuorinen and Joni Mäki.

The result was extremely disappointing, because both Kerttu Niskanen that Krista Pärmäkoski were left out of the group stage. Also Anne Kyllönen and Vilma Ryytyn going to the qualifiers.

The Finnish men were eliminated Perttu Hyvärinen, Remi Lindholm, Markus Vuorela and Arsi Ruuskanen. Finland's number one Iivo Niskanen not participating in the Tour.

See also  Pieksämäki | A man who was boating drowned in Syvänsijärvi
