Skiing The new counter reveals that skiers also visit Oittaa in Espoo in the middle of the night: “Squirrels do not run there”

From the online counter, you can see the number of ski laps of the day and can deduce the congestion situation on the track.

Espoo Before Christmas, a new visitor counter was installed on the slope of Oitta, which has revealed exciting things about the habits of ski enthusiasts.

Outdoor manager in charge of Espoo’s trails Petri Forsmanin according to the current radar-based counter is more reliable than the previous ones tried at Oittaa.

“We’ve tried several devices in recent years, and none of them have fallen there anyway,” Forsman tells HS.

Two previous devices have been based on infrared and the third on radar.

“But it was so in development that it didn’t get the right result either. This new device is also based on radar and responds when a skier arrives. ”

Counter is installed on a gentle uphill in Oittaa. The device practically counts the revolutions. During peak times, two or even three skiers may go in parallel at that point.

“When it’s a little slower, it counts a little better. The biggest mistake comes from the fact that when there have been so many skiers because of parallel skiers, the device does not count well. If there are two in parallel, the other is not counted. So there is a margin of error here too, but this is the most accurate device we have had, ”says Forsman.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the Epiphany, the counter registered almost the same number of laps, more than 10,000. At that time, less than one and a half kilometers of artillery track was in use.

The number of laps of fitness skiers varies a lot. Assuming, for example, that, on average, people skied four laps, or 5 to 6 kilometers, at that time, it would have been 2,000 to 3,000 visitors a day.

“It’s hard to estimate the number of visitors. There should be one gate to enter. ”

As an Epiphany at noon the big parking lot in Oitta was full to the brim. According to Forsman, there is parking space for 350 cars during the winter.

“Especially on weekends, when the parking spaces are out for hours, that’s when there are quite a few skiers on the move.”

The Oittaan counter tells you to update the day immediately online situation, from which it can be deduced the congestion of the track. For example, by Saturday at 11 a.m. today, well over 3,000 laps had already been registered, although now you can ski more than two kilometers in Oitta.

Also available are rounds of the last seven days.

The turnaround visitor counter also shows how the track is used divided into different hours of the day. It has now become clear that cross-country skiing is also possible in the middle of the night. For example, the night before Saturday, someone had skied 13 laps at midnight.

You don’t even need a headlamp for night skiing, as the fitness track lighting is on around the clock.

According to Forsman, there are also eyewitness sightings of night skiers.

“Yes, it really is. When we’ve been doing snow chores overnight, this has been seen. There are no squirrels running across the trail. Recently, there was a situation where there were no skiers during the day from 1 to 2, but there was every other hour. ”

Cross-country skiing among the enthusiasts, there are probably people who, due to the work rhythm, manage to ski even in the morning hours, but according to Forsman, night skiers may also be associated with a corona pandemic.

“Some are pretty much afraid of the crown, so because of that, they try to ski at a time where there is no one else on the track. It could be that there would be fewer night skiers if there was no corona. ”

According to Forsman, visitor counters are usually used at sports venues.

“This shows how popular the different places are. It is probably important for politicians to be able to verify that there has really been a benefit to building a sports venue. ”