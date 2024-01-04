Skiing | The nerves of the Swedish skiing star failed badly: “I had to get it out”

The Swedish men's skiers had a difficult day at the Tour de Ski on Thursday.

Swedish the men had a rough day at the skiing Tour de Ski on Thursday. Jens Burman was 14th as the best Swede, but the next blue-and-yellow ones could be found in 25th place Leo Johansson and the 29th ranked Calle Halfvarsson.

However, I was the most disappointed William Poromaa. Sweden's number one team was the best Swedish eighth in the overall standings, but Thursday was a heavy disappointment.

Poromaa skied to the finish only in 39th place and lost to the top by no less than 3:28.3. At the same time, the dreams of a good ranking in the overall competition crumbled.

“I don't know what that was. At least it wasn't fun. I felt how the Tour got out of hand”, commented Poromaa for Aftonbladet.

“I thought about suspension, but I don't want to do that under any circumstances. The only thing that helped was trying to get to the finish line.”

The road in Davos was difficult, and Poromaa was quite disappointed with his skis. However, the sticks that Poromaa broke in the goal area were the target of Kikuku.

“I had to get that (frustration) out somehow, and unfortunately it was on the equipment. I can't control it, I just have to get it out.”