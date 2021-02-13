Skiing The message quotient stretched the Finnish success of men under the age of 20 on the World Championships: “Tomorrow will continue”

Finland now has three medals for the World Championships in youth skiing.

Finland achieved his third medal in the World Championships in Youth Skiing in Vuokatti, Sotkamo, when Alexander Ståhlberg anchors Finland second in the 4×5-kilometer message for men under the age of 20. In addition to Ståhlberg, they skied in the Finnish message quartet Niilo Moilanen, Niko Anttola and Eemil Helander.

“I got to start moving from a good place, and then we went hard. I tried to hang as far as I could. I couldn’t do that harder, but it’s great that our performance was enough for the medals, ”Helander, who skied the third leg, told the Ski Association’s audio recording.

Norway escaped in good time and won the competition, but Ståhlberg bent the last messengers of Russia and Italy with the anchor section.

“Good day and good progress. Tomorrow we will continue, ”Ståhlberg referred to the 30-kilometer traditional joint race on Sunday.

Ståhlberg won silver in the ten-kilometer free race yesterday. Moilanen postponed the traditional sprint world champion already on Tuesday.

Previously on Saturday, the Finnish women’s under-20 quartet Vilma Ryytty, Siiri Kaijansinkko, Ida Haapala and Hilla Niemelä ranked fifth in the 4×3.3 mile post. Sweden won, Russia second and Norway third.

Finnish mixed messaging team under the age of 23 Jasmin Kähärä, Petteri Koivisto, Remi Lindholm and Emmi Lämsä skied to seventh. Norway won the 4×5-kilometer post ahead of Russia and Sweden.

The mixed message was the final trip of people under 23 in Vuokatti. On Sunday, those under the age of 20 will no longer compete in the joint starts of the traditional skiing method.