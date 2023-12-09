Skiing | The leader of the Swedish national team caused a scandal in the sprint final – Sami Jauhojärvi was upset on Viaplay

The Swedish maintenance man interrupted the American skier in the middle of the sprint final.

Swedish an employee of the national ski team got excited to cheer for Sweden in the middle of the women’s sprint final in Östersund Emma Rimobi so hot that he didn’t realize he was making a big mistake.

The man roared cheers to Ribom along the slope, but without noticing it, he was so close to the slope that the American Rosie Brennan had to push him out of the way.

The guardian’s upper body was in front of Brennan on the track so that he couldn’t fit the pole properly. Brennan’s rhythm went wild.

Viaplay’s newsroom Jussi Eskola was upset by the custodian’s fussing.

– Outrageous, really outrageous action, Eskola thundered.

– Even if the women of your own country are at the forefront, there is no need to sabotage the skiing of others, expert Sami Jauhojärvi your comp.

The representative of the Norwegian national team standing next to the Swedish custodian also got angry. He poked his colleague in the chest and, clearly after the incident, began to reach out to him.

At first Brennan was thought to have been disturbed by a Swedish maintenance man. Aftonbladet according to Brennan was harassed by no more and no less than the leader of the Swedish national skiing team Lars Öberg. He explained that he was trying to instruct Ribom when the accident happened.

– I tried to coach on it, and I drifted too close to the track. I disturbed the American skier. It was a lousy act and I have to take responsibility for it. I’m angry with myself for getting too close, Öberg whipped himself.

Norway national team boss Erik Myhr Nossum later scolded Öberg in harsh words.

– I was taken in the head. I told him to act like an adult. He was sorry. He has been to the games before, says Nossum.

Öberg said that he will be fined a few hundred euros for the situation. The bill is “usually paid” by the Swedish Ski Federation. Head coach of the national team Anders Byström took the matter seriously.

– Yes, he can afford to pay for it himself. Not really, but Lasse is quite enthusiastic. It is unfortunate that this happened.

When Byström was told that Öberg expects the union to pay, he acknowledged the situation with humor.

– He is my boss, so I dare not say… but he has to pay if he can afford it.

Emma Ribom won the sprint ahead of Norway Kristine Skistadia. Swedish Linn Svahn was third. Brennan was involved in a podium battle before the Swedish custodian’s mix-up.

None of the Finnish women made it to the finals. The best Finn was eighth Kerttu Niskanen.