Skiing The head coach hopes the young skiers will make a faster breakthrough into the women’s national team

Krista Pärmäkoski will be the number one star next season as well. Laura Mononen weighs in on her career.

Finland head coach of the cross-country team Teemu Pasanen is pleased with how new skiers rose to the forefront of the women’s national team during the season. He would still like the march to be more abundant.

“In Finland, it is slow to get new ones to the international level. We have to pay attention to that so that they come faster and continuously, ”Pasanen summed up for STT on the closing day of the Ristijärvi Finnish Championships.

The top of the results charts for the Finnish Championships was the celebration of experienced skiers. Only two skiers under the age of 30 won the medals on personal trips of the season: Johanna Matintalo and Jasmi Joensuu.

Matintalo was a double medalist when he won gold in traditional sprint in Pyhäjärvi and ten silver in Ristijärvi. Joensuu was the silver medalist in the sprint. Riitta-Liisa Roponen, 42, won the season both free Finnish championships and Krista Pärmäkoski, 30, traditional ten.

Coincidentally or not, it was Joensuu, Matintalo, Roponen and Pärmäkoski who formed the Finnish message team that won bronze in the World Championships.

“Well, the overall situation is when we have new value competition medalists as well. It will feed others to tinker with training next summer. Everyone knows that it is possible to get on the message team and achieve medals, ”Pärmäkoski comments.

Matintalo and Joensuu proved that head and fitness can withstand skiing in value competitions. After them, other young people have also signed up for the battle for the Olympic venues.

Evelina Piippo, 22, said he would be in Beijing unless he had to be on the operating table again. Displays in Oberstdorf and on the SM tracks showed that Vilma Nissinen, 23, is also on his way to the Olympic plane.

Without his January injuries Kerttu Niskanen, 32, would have broken into the World Cup message and probably dropped Joensuu or Matintalo. This would have made the team even more veteran.

Niskanen would have been a strong medal candidate in the Finnish Championships as well.

“Surely young people will kick everyone experienced forward. The new young enthusiasm encourages us others to do things well and fight for message places, ”Pärmäkoski said.

Joensuu and Matintalo have already eaten Anne Kyllönen, 33, and Laura Mononen, 36, valuable clay venues.

“I think it’s positive that there will be competition. When I got up Magnarin (Dalen) at the time of the head coach, the competition was insanely fierce. At that time, six Finns could be among the top 12, so they never knew who was in the message, ”Kyllönen ruoti.

“The competition is extremely good, and now it would be important to take the national team well forward because there are sprinters, an old guard that skis both distances and then those that are good on long distances.”

Also head coach Pasanen signs the importance of the competition situation.

“Experienced people are not involved for many years. It’s a good situation that young people come and they start challenging parents. It also serves as a wake-up call for the more experienced, ”Pasanen said.

Pärmäkoski is still the number one cannon in the national team. Kyllönen said that he is not worried about the national team position.

Mononen revealed on Saturday that she is carefully considering continuing her career.

“I will inform if necessary.”

Continuing or stopping?

“From both. We have to think about it, ”Mononen replied.