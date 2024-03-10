Skiing | The French skiing icon was in tears at the finish line, his teammates had a sickening surprise in their back pocket

Maurice Manificat ended his fine career and it did not go unnoticed.

French in skiing, one era ended on Sunday, when the 37-year-old Maurice Manificat ended his career at Holmenkollen 50 km. In terms of results, the competition did not leave much to be said for the French icon, but the celebrations were already a little more.

Manificat was only 47th in the race, but his teammates were waiting for Konkar at the finish line. They wore vests with letters that formed a word Thank you Momoin French, thank you Momo (Magnificat's nickname).

Manificat, who was overcome with tears, was first sprayed with fizzy drink. Hugs and congratulations followed.

After this, Manificat got to taste a sparkling drink, but the serving was a little different from the usual party occasions.

Manificat got to know the concept of “shoey”, where the drink is enjoyed in a shoe. In Manificat's case, the man's own – presumably very sweaty – ski mono was performing the function of the drinking vessel.

Manificat has won four Olympic medals and four World Cup medals in his career. No less than six of these are relay bronzes and one pairprint bronze. The only personal medal of his career came in Falun in 2015, when he was second in the 15 km free race.

“Shoey” is quite a rare sight in cross-country skiing, but somewhat more common in motor sports. Perhaps the most famous shoe drinker is the Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardowhose podium ceremonies included “shoey” firmly.

Also Kalle Rovanperä got – or had to – get acquainted with the habit after winning his first world championship in 2022.

France's eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier served a party drink from a driving shoe. Rovanperä's map reader Jonne Halttunen36, immediately understood the plot of the story and went to take the drink spilled from Ogier's shoe without flinching.

At first, Rovanperä seemed to back away from the celebration tradition, but after a moment of consideration he went to take a bite of the French champion's driving shoe.