Skiing The following competitions in the World Cross-Country Skiing Cup were canceled, there is only one race weekend left before Beijing

The World Cup was scheduled to continue in Les Rousses, France, from 14 to 16. January.

Cross-country skiing the next World Cup competitions in France have been canceled, says the International Ski Federation F SHARP in their various channels. The World Cup was scheduled to continue in Les Rousses from 14 to 16. January.

Les Rousses was on the calendar for the race weekend following the Tour de Ski tour. The Tour de Ski ended in Italy on Tuesday.

According to race organizers, the coronavirus situation became so difficult that it was not possible to ensure the safety of skiers and other team members.

Cross-country skiing only two competitions before the Beijing Winter Olympics are left on the Slovenian Planica on the World Cup calendar.

Planica will host the traditional cross-country sprint on January 22nd and the combined races on January 23rd.