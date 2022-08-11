Skiing | The fluoride cream ban is being moved again and the reason is the same as before

The reason for the postponement is the incompleteness of the method for enforcing the ban.

Ski sports the fluoride cream ban is still going against the wind.

International Ski Federation F SHARP and International Biathlon Union The IBU announced on Thursday that the entry into force of the total fluoride cream ban on skis will be postponed to the 2023-2024 season.

The reason is the same as in previous postponements, i.e. the fact that the equipment intended to monitor the ban has proven to be still incomplete in tests. For the first time, the entry into force of the ban was postponed to 2020.

FIS said last April, that the ban will take effect at the beginning of next season. At that time, FIS announced that the reliable testing device is ready for use.

“The device allows for a reliable testing method that ensures fluoride-free competition events and helps guarantee fair competition,” FIS said in a press release in April.

The use, sale, distribution and similar activities of so-called C8 class fluoride creams have been prohibited in all FIS and IBU competitions since last season.

Decision of banning fluorine creams is based on the fact that the EU chemicals authority banned the manufacture and placing on the market of certain fluorine compounds from July 2020. The reason is their possible harmful health and environmental effects.

The ban on fluoride creams is a big change in cross-country skiing and biathlon, although cream manufacturers have feverishly developed new creams without fluoride.

Fluorine compounds have been used in ski creams for more than 30 years. During this time, it is known that only one cross-country medal has been won on skis lubricated with fluorine-free cream.

The superiority of fluorine creams compared to fluorine-free creams is emphasized especially in humid climates, because their ability to repel moisture and dirt is superior.

