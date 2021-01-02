Skiing The first-time Linn Svahn took his second victory, the second leg of the Tour de Skin became a different race

Cross-country skiing The second leg of the Tour de Ski tour became a different women’s normal distance race as the winner of the 10km (p) combined start was decided in the final round.

The exceptional course of the competition was due to the Norwegian power of the species Therese Johaug was not involved. After all, it has been a long-term tactic to run away from others from the very beginning.

Now the victory was decided in a five-woman church battle, with the strongest being Linn Svahn of Sweden competing on her first Tour.

Second, Russia, which was previously better known as a sprinter, also finished second Julia Stubakwho was on maternity leave last season.

Perhaps the biggest winner favorite on the tour, Sweden Frida Karlsson pulled the hose most of the way and got a little run away from the others at less than seven miles. In the final 2.5km lap, Karlsson’s bet waned and he finished fourth in the US Jessie Diggins after.

Svahn, 21, also won the ski sprint as the opening stage and will take the lead in Sunday’s 10km (v) chase, which will start in the order of the tour situation.

Best the Finn was Krista Pärmäkoski, which finished ninth. Johanna Matintalo progressed halfway ahead of Pärmäkoski but then had to give up a bit. He finished 19th, as in the previous day’s sprint.

Pärmäkoski will chase 12th from 1.16 and Matintalo from 19th, a difference of 1.52.

The news is updated