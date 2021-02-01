Skiing The Finnish World Cup team in Oberstdorf will be selected next Sunday

Finland will skip the World Cup weekend before the World Cup.

In Falun The skied World Cup race weekend was the last international condition for some Finnish skiers before the Finnish World Championships in Sprint, which starts on February 25 in Oberstdorf, Germany.

The Finnish Ski Association announced on Monday that the Finns will not participate on 20-21. for the Nove Meston cup weekend in the Czech Republic in February, and sprinters will compete in Ulricehamn, Sweden next weekend.

Head coach Teemu Pasasen according to Nove Mesto, missing out is related to health safety and schedules.

“The Czech Games are so close to the World Cup that there is a risk if there are quarantines,” Pasanen told STT about Falun, where the Finns continuing to Ulricehamn were left in the training bubble.

To the World Cup The preparation schedules were also mixed by the transfer of the Pyhäjärvi Finnish Championships during the week. The Finnish Championships were scheduled to compete next weekend, but when Ulricehamn changed from January to February, the Finnish Championships pushed closer to the World Championships in skiing and will be competed on 12-14. February.

“The World Cup team will be selected after the SM skiing on Sunday. After that, we will be home for a couple of days and continue to Oberstdorf, ”Pasanen said.

Finns camp in the World Championship landscapes for a week before the start of the Games. Athletes move in a corona bubble, as they have done all season.

“In Finland, corona tests are carried out before departure, and in Germany, the corona bubble starts at the airport,” Pasanen said and pointed out when asked that, for example, it is not possible to stop at petrol stations for toilet breaks during a drive. From Munich Airport, drive to Oberstdorf in good weather in just over two hours.

The head coach believes that 8-10 female skiers and an equal number of men will be selected for the World Championships. Spare skiers who stay home due to the corona bubble cannot be used.

Over the weekend In Falun, injured his leg Kerttu Niskasen Pasanen did not want to tell us more about the situation, because it is about the athlete’s health information

Ulricehamn hosts a free-ski sprint and a double weekend. The women on the team are Anni Alakoski, Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen and Katri Lylynperä. The men’s quartet make up Juuso Haarala, Joni Mäki, Verneri Suhonen and Lauri Vuorinen.