Sunday, December 3, 2023
Skiing | The Finnish women lost to Sweden by more than 5 minutes, the men's relay is underway – HS follows

December 3, 2023
Skiing | The Finnish women lost to Sweden by more than 5 minutes, the men’s relay is underway – HS follows

HS follows the messages of the skiing finish mancup in Jällivaara.

Cross-country skiing in the world cup, the women’s and men’s relays will be contested on Sunday.

The women’s relay team suffered a setback in the final moments when Krista Pärmäkoski got sick. Neither Kerttu Niskanen does not start on Sunday. Finland’s four is Jasmi Joensuu, Rebecca Immonen, Riitta-Liisa Roponen and Vilma Ryytty.

Men carry the message Lauri Lepistö, Markus Vuorela, Remi Lindholm and Miro Karpanen.

The women’s race starts at 10:50 a.m. and the men’s races two hours later.

The tracking opens below.

