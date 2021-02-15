Skiing The Finnish team selected for the World Ski Championships, Iivo Niskanen’s biggest medal hope

In the combined, Ilkka Herola is strongly alarmed by the pace of the medal.

Finland the cross-country team for the World Championships in Oberstdorf has been selected. 16 cross-country skiers, eight downhill jumpers and four combined athletes will be sent to the competition.

One hill jumper is a deputy who stays at home and a Fifth participant will be chosen for the combined one when the Kuopio camp week is over.

The strongest medal expectations apply Iivo Niskaseen, men’s messaging team and combined. On the women’s side Krista Pärmäkoski has not been alarmed by the sharpest tip in this season’s World Cups.

Kerttu Niskanen does not belong to the team due to injury. If he was fit, he would have definitely belonged to the World Cup group and taken a place on the women’s messaging team.

Former biathlete Kaisa Mäkäräinen won the Finnish Championship silver in the 10 km free race over the weekend, but Mäkäräinen did not even want to run for the World Cup team.

“The World Cup team was built on a trip-by-trip basis, that is, it was looked at who would ski which trip. Accordingly, the size of the team was built and a spare skier was also needed for the long tour, ”the head coach of the cross-country skiing Teemu Pasanen said in a union statement.

With these athletes go to World Cups.

Cross-country skiing:

Women: Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen, Katri Lylynperä, Johanna Matintalo, Laura Mononen, Vilma Nissinen, Krista Pärmäkoski, Riitta-Liisa Roponen.

Men: Ristomatti Hakola, Perttu Hyvärinen, Lauri Lepistö, Juho Mikkonen, Joni Mäki, Iivo Niskanen, Markus Vuorela, Lauri Vuorinen.

Ski jumping:

Ladies:

Susanna Forsström, Julia Kykkänen, Jenny Rautionaho, Julia Tervahartiala.

Men: Antti Aalto, Niko Kytösaho, Jarkko Määttä, Eetu Nousiainen.

Home jumper: Arttu Pohjola.

Incorporated:

Men: Ilkka Herola, Eero Hirvonen, Wille Karhumaa, Perttu Reponen.

The 5th athlete will be selected at the end of the Kuopio preparation camp and will be announced on Friday 19.2.