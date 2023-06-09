Skiing | The Finnish skiers who were left out of the national team ended up with an unprecedented solution

In the new private cross-country skiing hall, there are several familiar skiers from the national teams.

Ten A national teams Finnish skiers left out will join a new private racing team. The team called Team Electrofit is the first Finnish private cross-country ski club, according to the group’s own press release.

Of the athletes selected for the group Juuso Haarala, Markus Vuorela and Verneri Suhonen were in the Finnish A national team last season. The B national team included Vilma Nissinen and Lauri Lepistöwho also serves as the team’s captain.

The other skiers selected for the group are Rebecca Ehrnrooth, Rebecca Immonen, Väinö Kotro, Wiljam Mattila and Elsa Torvinen .

In the new stable athletes receive, among other things, coaching during the training season and the opportunity to participate in camps at home and abroad. In addition, athletes are helped in finding partners and sponsors.

“It’s really great to see that there are people in Finland who want to make their own contribution to the success and development of Finnish elite sports and competitive skiing,” captain Lepistö commented in the press release about the team’s establishment.

Serves as the head coach of the team Jarmo Riski, who has previously coached, for example, the Finnish women’s national team. Assistant coaches have been appointed Simo-Viljami Ojanen and Joona Koponen.

by Team Electrofit the goal is to get athletes on the skiing World Cup teams in the 2023–24 season. The group’s main goals are the Trondheim World Ski Championships in 2025 and the Milan-Cortina Olympics in 2026.