Skiing The Finnish maintenance manager tells what went wrong in Iivo Niskanen’s 50 km ski march

On Sunday At the last World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, the Finnish maintenance team had 11 lubricators, four testers and one sander, for a total of 16 people, but there is less maintenance in the Engadin World Cup in Switzerland.

The skis of the eight skiers are taken care of by a group of six people.

“There’s, of course, a small difference here between the World Cup and a regular World Cup weekend when there aren’t as many of us here,” the maintenance manager Martin Norrgård notes.

Quartermaster is happy with the finished World Cup, even in the men’s 50km race Iivo Niskasen too much paste ended up in the shifts and the communication didn’t go to the button.

“By the way, it went just fine, but there was a small communication challenge in the last race. There were many who spoke on the radio at the same time. ”

The communication plan had been made and it had to be simple. Then it turned out that too much paste had ended up in Niskanen’s two replacement pairs due to human error.

“The conversation doesn’t happen in exactly a second when you have to start finding out what’s on the skis. And at the same time we are talking about others, intervals and drinks. ”

Before changing skis was considered for a long time, which pair Niskanen should choose: more slippery or a little too glued?

“That was what Iivo and Ivo’s personal anointer discussed, and the coaches were advised on what kind of grip it is worth going forward.”

At the same time, the skier really started to get nervous on the track. Communication was in line with that.

“Say the fuck number now! Number one or number two? ” Niskanen shouted at the maintenance team.

“ “The lubricant had accidentally done, not now, but not exactly according to the instructions, those Iivo skis.”

Iivo Niskanen and William Poromaa of Sweden in a ski exchange on the men’s 50 km World Championships on Sunday in Oberstdorf.­

For ski selection affected by hydrating weather. The importance of grip is emphasized when skiers get tired. It had to be taken into account especially in Burgstall’s long and heavy ascent.

The maintenance troops ended up with the second option, the one with more grip. Tieto reached Niskanen before the exchange, but the choice went wrong.

Niskanen and the personal lubricant had agreed in advance that no more grip would be put on the skis, but it did. Not in large quantities, but to the extent that it affected performance.

After changing his skis, Niskanen still rose to the top but froze at the end.

“In those bumps, you notice right away. It has the strongest skiers to try to stay with. If others have a little better glide, it affects a lot. ”

Service team has wondered if the paste could have pulled when it stood in the depot for more than an hour. It also matters how the skier sets off on a pasted ski.

“Gliding skis are always real at the beginning. If too many people try to cross-country ski with them, they will get wet easily. And once they get wet, the glide disappears. ”

Only when the paste has cooled will a hard surface for performance be created. It is aided by the fact that the skier makes a little more of a tie in the beginning.

Norrgård found Norwegian skiers doing just that.

“Of course, it’s also a bit of our responsibility that we could have told the skiers to be careful when you set off, but it didn’t make sense at the time.”

And hindsight doesn’t help, especially when the choice of ski basically went wrong.

“The other pair would definitely have been better, that’s a fact.”

Iivo Niskanen was not happy after reaching the goal.­

Seventh Niskanen, who came to the finish line, rose sixth to Norway in the final results Johannes Høsflot Klæbon due to rejection.

Niskanen cursed and threw his skis in the finish area. In the post-race interview, he was disappointed with his eyes and rebuked his skis.

The maintenance manager does not regret the public accusations but understands the disappointed athlete. He has discussed the matter with the skier.

“I have nothing against him showing disappointment as long as he is able to have a good conversation after that. There was a clear reason why it didn’t make it to the end. Then you can always talk about how long the other couple would have carried Iivo. ”

Now the maintenance team strives to find the right skis and the optimal materials for their soles for the last World Cup weekend.

The men’s once again 50-kilometer race, which will be skied on Sunday, will bring challenges. The start and finish are in different places, and the same points on the route are not skied multiple times.

“It takes a bit of confidence to choose a pair that also works down where the paint is.”

Norrgård is also employed in race logistics planning. There are about a thousand pairs of skis in the service truck. In addition, two large service cars carry skis for skiers and testers from one place to another at all times.

The return is quite an operation.

“Two of us drive service cars and one truck. It is the big circus that leaves for home Finland. ”

Saturday skiing in the women’s 10 km (p) and men’s 15 km combined start (p). On Sunday, it will be the turn of the women’s 30 km and men’s 50 km freestyle races.

They ski in the Finnish team Johanna Matintalo, Laura Mononen, Vilma Nissinen, Krista Pärmäkoski, Ristomatti Hakola, Perttu Hyvärinen, Lauri Lepistö and Iivo Niskanen.

What the hell?

For skis the peculiar term associated with it has flashed frequently recently. For example Iivo Niskasen In the conversation about the 50-kilometer World Championships in skiing, the words tälli, ointment or holding litter have been used.

Maintenance manager of the Finnish cross-country team Martin Norrgård, what is this?

“It’s usually talked about holding sticks. It is a holding cream or actually the holding set that is put on the ski. Thus, it may have more holding cream among them. It’s the last version to race. ”