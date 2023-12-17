Skiing | The Estonian coach fell off a cliff and was seriously injured at the World Cup in Trondheim

Aivar Rehemaa fell off a cliff during a ski test and broke his spine.

Estonian cross country team coach Aivar Rehemaa has been seriously injured at the World Cup in Trondheim, the Estonian Ski Federation announced.

Rehemaa, 41, was testing skis before the start of Saturday's combined start competition, when she drifted off the track and fell off a cliff.

“He tested the skis in the morning as usual. There was ice on the track, and he couldn't brake properly and fell off a two-meter-high cliff,” head of the Estonian Ski Association Kristjan Koll said a Norwegian newspaper For Verdens Gang (VG).

According to Kolli, the accident happened on a ski slope where the end of the braking area was not marked with a fence.

Rehemaa broke one of her vertebrae in the accident. He was already operated on Saturday in Trondheim.

“According to the doctor, he will fully recover in a couple of months,” Koll told VG.

Aivar Rehemaa gave his all in the 15 kilometers of the Val di Fiemme World Ski Championships in 2013. The result was seventh place, which is Rehemaa's best ranking in adult competitions.

Estonian news site Dolphin according to the country's skiing association, it was confirmed late on Saturday evening that Rehemaa's condition is significantly better than in the morning.

“There was luck in the accident, because Rehemaa remained conscious and her legs were moving. He immediately understood the seriousness of the situation, but the organizers immediately gave first aid and the ambulance also arrived quickly,” said Koll, according to Delf.

Trondheim World Cup Event Director Kristin Mürer Stemland told VG that the organizers are investigating the course of the events.

Rehemaa is a former national team skier who competed in three Olympics and seven World Championships.

In 2002, Rehemaa, who won the youth world championship at 30 kilometers (p), finished seventh in the adult competition. This happened at 15 km (v) in Val di Fiemme in 2013.

In the World Cup, Rehemaa's best achievement was fourth place, which she achieved in Oberhof in December 2008.