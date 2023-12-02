Skiing | The doctor warns of the dangers of freezing the penis

The penis must be thoroughly protected with a ski run. According to specialist Toni Vänni, the constant frostbite of the genitals can cause nasty consequences.

Skiers frozen genitals became a topic of conversation last weekend in Ruka, where the opening competitions of the World Cup season were postponed. The cold was so severe that at least Remi Lindholm and Calle Halfvarsson the penis got cold on a bad day.

The risk of frostbite is most obvious for competitive skiers in thin leotards, but fitness skiers also have to take seriously the well-being of their relatives in winter conditions.

Specialist Toni Vanni makes it clear right from the start of the interview: getting your penis frozen is no joke.

When it’s cold, the genitals may freeze in any sport, but skiing is a particularly devilish form of exercise, because in addition to the cold, the skin is also exposed to the wind.

Vänni can’t say exactly how common frostbite of the penis is. There are several degrees of cooling.

On the dark side of the scale are tissue damage.

“In the worst case, any protruding body part can freeze to the point of necrosis. This has happened to mountain climbers, for example. The cells are destroyed, the organ turns completely black and it has to be amputated. That’s the worst outcome,” says Vänni.

Penile skiing into gangrene is highly unlikely.

“I have not heard of a single case like this”.

Necrosis of body parts occurs in Finland mainly when a person falls asleep in a snow project.

Specialist Toni Vänni.

Deaths and amputations, so figure skiers have nothing to fear, but frequent frostbite of the penis can cause other nasty consequences.

“The more often the places get frostbitten, the greater the risk that the sense of touch in the lower end may weaken a little. When the nervous system suffers from frostbite, different stimuli are not felt so easily. It’s really a sad thing,” says Vänni.

Getting cold hardly leads to erectile dysfunction or urination problems.

“Fortunately, blood circulation is so strong in the penis area.”

If it goes and freezes, for example, on a cross-country ski run, you have to take action. According to Vänni, the most important thing is to get the genitals warm quickly.

“Floating in warm water is a good option. However, the water must not be too hot, as this can also cause damage. Another option is to go to bed and under the blanket, where it’s warm,” Vänni instructs.

Lindholm reflected after last Sunday’s race that his hotel roommate Miro Karpanen could warm up a skier’s cocky penis.

According to Vänni, even in such situations there are risks.

“You mustn’t rub vegetables vigorously after freezing! Instead, you can do it lightly, very carefully,” he says.

Remi Lindolmi’s genitals were severely damaged in Ruka.

According to Vänni, a small frostbite injury can be recognized by numbness, tingling and decreased sensation. Symptoms may last up to a few days.

You have to go to the doctor when you see white spots on the penis.

“The redness isn’t bad yet, but if the skin of the penis turns white, it’s already dangerous. Then it is appropriate to go see a doctor2, Vänni advises.

How about how can a fitness professional prevent the penis from getting cold? Vänni reminds many of the familiar rule of thumb.

“Refining is a matter of clothing, regardless of the circumstances”.

According to Vänni, careful layering is the beginning and root of everything. You shouldn’t compromise on the quality of layered suits.

“Skiers should remember to wear proper underwear that moves moisture to the outside so that the areas stay dry. Humidity and cold are a nasty combination. That’s when frostbite occurs more easily, both on the legs and on the lower head,” he says.

In cold conditions, you should save money.

Vänni does not recommend creams to prevent frostbite, as the skin in the genital area is known to be sensitive.

However, he pulls one pop art up his sleeve: gel pouches, which are put inside gloves, for example, to avoid frostbite. According to the doctor, they should not be placed directly on the skin either.

“But what can you attach them to? Do they wobble annoyingly? You should try gel bags if you can find an answer to these questions. They warm you comfortably”.

Vänni gives a powerful speech at the end of the interview.

“It is extremely important that the places stay warm and in good condition. You have to be careful”.