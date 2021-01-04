Skiing The coronavirus hit the Tour de Skille – “I hope I didn’t infect anyone. I was in contact with people from other countries, ”says the infected coach

French team coach Alexandre Rousselet fears he has caused a coronavirus snowball effect on the Tour de Sk.

Cross-country skiing the World Cup Tour de Ski has identified the first case of coronavirus, says French Magazine. Coach of the French team Alexandre Rousselet’n the test result was positive.

Rousselet and his roommate Cyril Burdet are now isolated in a hotel room in Switzerland.

Rousselet and everyone else participating in the Tour de Skih was tested on Sunday, when the tour moved from Switzerland to Toblach, Italy.

“I hope this doesn’t affect skiers. We have told them that they need to focus fully on the races that lie ahead in Toblach. We knew it could happen and now we just have to adapt to it, ”Rousselet said.

Rousselet’n according to him, every effort has been made to prevent the spread of infections.

“I hope I haven’t infected anyone, but one can never be completely sure about a coronavirus. I was in contact with people from countries other than France when I searched [kilpailijoiden] number plates in Val Müstair, ”Rousselet received for Nordic Magazine.

“It’s clear we’re afraid of the snowball effect and this is being monitored in Toblach.”

The Tour de Ski will continue on Tuesday in the women’s 10 km (v) and men’s 15 km (v) interim start races. The tour ends next Sunday.