Skiing | The controversial reform comes into force – one of its most important tools is the fluorine glove: “Rejection will disappear immediately”

“I was I’m sure I won’t compete again when this rule comes into force.” Krista Pärmäkoski laugh.

However, it is true. After years of farcical wrangling, the International Skiing Federation FIS finally hit the table and announced that the controversial fluoride cream ban will come into effect in the World Cup next season.

Although the ban on the use of a single fluorocarbon compound may sound like a rather trivial matter, it is by no means the case in elite skiing.

Also called skiing’s super substance, fluorine is almost superior in terms of gliding and the best dirt-repellent cream on the bottom of the ski. In addition to surface powder, it has also been used in primers for lower layers.

Fluoride cream ban was postponed for years because it was not possible to develop a reliable enough device to monitor it. Now the FIS has most obviously succeeded in getting hold of such devices.

“You just have to trust that test equipment,” says Pärmäkoski.

“Hopefully, it won’t give false positive results that those athletes who really try to go fluoride-free will be able to compete. That the limit values ​​would be sufficiently clear, and that there would be no lottery.”

Pärmäkoski himself has not even seen the testing device, but according to him, the Finnish Ski Federation has one such device in its possession. From his coach Matti Haavisto Pärmäkoski has received information from various tests.

“The bottom of a clean ski was gripped with a glove that had been treated with fluorine creams. When we measured from that point, the reading had gone over the limit,” Pärmäkoski says as an example.

Pärmäkoski itself has spent hours thoroughly cleaning tens of pairs of skis from fluoride. Also, all equipment related to skis had to be either cleaned carefully or replaced with completely new ones.

“There’s been a bit of banter.”

The maintenance teams of the national teams had an even bigger task, which had to remove fluoride residues from all facilities and equipment used to handle skis.

Finland’s maintenance manager Mika Venäläinen left his position after last season. Picture from Seefed World Championships 2019.

of the FIS a three-step testing model is to be used for fluoride testing, so that the results are as reliable as possible.

“One of the red ones will not become a shell yet, but then we will confirm with new tests whether it was the right red one. But if the measurement clearly exceeds the limit value, the rejection is immediate.”

The new ski rule brings quite a bit of extra spice to the starting ski season. For example, in regular distance races, skiers must deliver pairs of skis to the fluoride testing area 30 minutes before the start of the race. Two pairs of skis may be provided for the traditional skiing competition, only one for free.

“Matti had been at the FIS meeting, where it had been said that if the skis are less than five minutes late than the half-hour time limit, there will be a fine. If you are more than five minutes late, then the athlete will be disqualified,” says Pärmäkoski.

After fluoride testing, you can still add grip cream to your skis if you wish. However, it must be done under the supervision of officers in a certain area.

The 30-minute time limit poses quite a few challenges, especially in changing weather conditions. If the weather changes just before the competition, the skier may end up on the slopes with the wrong kind of skis. In the past, in the changing weather, the right race pair may have been frantically searched until the very last minutes.

Skis are also tested after the competition. So it’s like a doping test – but for equipment.

FIS has the right to choose whether it tests all skis or only spot checks.

Crazy the situation is made by the fact that fluoride creams are still allowed in national competitions.

For example, a week before the World Cup in Ruka at the end of November, the Finnish Cup competition is held on the same slopes, where fluoride can be added to the bottoms of the skis as much as you want.

However, Pärmäkoski intends to ski “clean” in the Finnish Cup as well, because he believes that even with a small handicap he will claim his place in the opening of the World Cup.

“But I understand very well that there are also athletes who are aiming for a place in the World Cup. Of course, they should go to the Finnish Cup with the best wins, if the fluoros are clearly faster in that weather.”

“Of course, next week the skis must be completely clean in order to be able to ski in the World Cup,” says Pärmäkoski.

Pärmäkoski manager Aki Pajunoja points out that although according to equipment manufacturers, “cleaned” creams are almost at the same level as “dirty” creams, in practice the difference can be big at first.

“In certain climates the difference is significant. The problem is that for 20 years all the guardians have been using fluorine creams. They have experience with them, which works. You don’t necessarily have any experience with fluoride-free. Collecting it takes time,” says Pajunoja.

Skiing multitasker Aki Pajunoja works as Krista Pärmäkoski’s manager.

He believes that in the starting season, the World Cup will see rejections due to fluoride measurement.

“Inevitably. Because there are definitely impurities. How thoroughly have the skis been washed, have you worn a fluorine glove? Somehow there are remnants of his carelessness.”

“I don’t believe in the big picture of trying to cheat. But the so-called carelessness and false alarms. They create a beard. Then the athlete says he hasn’t used it, but how can he even know that?”

Pajunoja says that the new testing facility is certainly not bombproof.

“We will definitely see boundary-pushing. And that’s where the athlete’s legal protection comes in. When you start dividing who wins and who is rejected, you’re talking about a ten-ton difference.”