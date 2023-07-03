Skiing | The change in the rules of skiing is postponed again in Finland

The fluoride ban in skiing is delayed in national competitions.

International the skiing and snowboarding federation Fis and the International Biathlon Union IBU do not allow the use of fluoride creams in the 2023–24 season in international competitions, junior and adult competitions, the World Cup and the Scandinavian Cup, but the ban on fluoride creams is not yet implemented at the national level.

The Finnish Skiing Federation announced the matter on Monday on their website.

The ban on fluoride cream has been talked about for several years, but the Finnish Ski Federation cited the schedule and limited resources for the implementation of the control as the reason for the delay.

According to the release, Finland will comply with the EU regulation on the use of fluorides and prepare a national fluoride ban. The goal is for the ban to come into full effect and start monitoring in the 2024–25 season.

The goal of the EU legislation is to reduce the effects of fluorine’s harmful substances on health and the environment.