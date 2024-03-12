Skiing | The Canadian skier ended up in a humiliating situation at Holmenkollen: “A complete scandal”

The Norwegian organizers had to apologize.

Canadian skier Sonja Schmidt got into an exceptional and unpleasant situation on Saturday at Holmenkollen.

Schmidt participated in the women's 50 km race. He finished last, in 37th place. Schmidt lost to the winner, For Frida Karlssonover 22 minutes.

There is nothing extraordinary about finishing last – someone always ends up last in the race – but Schmidt's finish was.

The organizers had already started to take down the advertisements lining the track while Schmidt was still on the track. Norwegian Dagbladet published a video of a situation where an already deflated, curved cheese ad had to be lifted into the air so that Schmidt could glide to the finish line.

“It was a misunderstanding. He deserves an apology. This shouldn't happen. He is a tough skier who lasted until the end of the race,” the spokesperson of the International Ski Federation, Fisi, told Dagbladet.

Schmidt's colleagues were unanimous about the fault of the organizers. Mika Vermeulen praised Schmidt's performance after his own race on Sunday and criticized the organizers.

“He is a hero. It's a total scandal that they started packing their struggles before he was even at the finish line. All participants in the competition deserve respect. He skied almost four kilometers all by himself. I take my hat off to him,” Vermeulen said.

Norwegian Didrik Tønseth remarked after the race that Schmidt was “lucky” in a way. After all, the organizers were there to keep the ad on the air. Otherwise, Schmidt's race would have ended with chalk lines – for a cheese ad.

Also Harald Østberg Amundsen praised Schmidt's performance.

“It's a real shame for him. I saw from the results that he was last, but I was really impressed with his performance. He pulled such a long way all by himself over there, and it's a tough road. He is really stubborn,” Amundsen praised.